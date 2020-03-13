Latest Headlines

The President’s Office Represents More Than a Negotiator

North Cyprus News - Tufan Erhurman
Tufan Erhurman (CTP)

Leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) and candidate for the presidential election Tufan Erhurman said that “the presidency is always regarded as the negotiator’s office, but the presidency must deal with other topics”.

According to a press release from the party’s press office, Erhurman said during his visit to the Guzelyurt region, that his priority is to resolve the Cyprus problem and that he will make every effort to find a solution.

He reiterated that once the presidential election is over, a five-way meeting must be held, adding that all sides need to discuss first and prepare so that they can really aim for a solution. He said that they also went to Crans-Montana to find a solution with no results. Now there is a possibility that no solution will be reached. For him, he noted, what follows is of vital importance, if no solution is reached.

He reiterated: “The presidency is not just about negotiations. It needs to have a more active foreign policy. We still have problems in the European Union relating both to the regulation of direct trade and the Green Line regulation. Our athletes still cannot compete in international competitions”.

Haberci

