Leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) and candidate for the presidential elections Tufan Erhurman stated that there are a number of problems in the country and the presidency should not be indifferent to them.

In a televised statement, Erhurman said the president should closely follow the government and internal affairs, adding that he should intervene in the proceedings. “The president must be above the government,” Erhurman said.

Recalling that when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, the government did not know what to do, Erhurman pointed out that he had supported the measures they took, and had not taken advantage of the situation, because their primary goal was to protect the people.

Kibris