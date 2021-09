The first group of winter tourists have arrived at Ercan under the winter tourism programme, Kıbrıs Gazetesi reported.

Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu, announced some time ago the launching of a programme intended to expand tourism to cover the whole year.

Tourists who arrive will need to abide by the pandemic rules and have the appropriate vaccine passes and or Covid test certificates depending on their original country of departure.

