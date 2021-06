Tests for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours have found 44 positive cases, 39 of which were local. A total of 8,889 tests were performed, Yeniduzen reported.

The distribution of new cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 6

Kyrenia – 27

Famagusta – 5

Güzelyurt – 1

In South Cyprus, 122 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

Yeniduzen