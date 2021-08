Following 10,534 tests performed in the last 24 hours, 128 positive cases were detected, 105 of which were local, BRT reported on Sunday.

Distribution of New Local Cases By Area

Nicosia – 39

Kyrenia – 38

Famagusta – 25

Iskele – 3

To date, the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 12,575, seven people are in intensive care with the coronavirus and 42 people have died from the disease.

BRTK