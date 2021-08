Following 20,741 tests performed in that last 24 hours, 199 positive cases of Covid-19 were detected, 185 of which were local, and one person has died from the virus, BRT reported today.

The distribution of new cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 70

Kyrenia – 56

Famagusta 48

Iskele – 4

Güzelyurt – 4

Lefke District – 3

BRTK