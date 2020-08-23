North Cyprus confirmed 16 more cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 263.

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said in a statement that the country had conducted 2,070 tests and confirmed that seven people had recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours.

Dr Pilli said 83 people were continuing with medical treatment and that no patients were in intensive care.

The Health Ministry has taken additional measures against the Covid-19 outbreak, limiting the number of daily flights to North Cyprus to six as of 23 August, excluding private planes.

The number of passengers arriving at Kyrenia Port was also limited to 250, excluding private yachts.

On March 10, the first coronavirus case in the TRNC was diagnosed in a German female tourist. To date, four people have died due to Covid-19.

AA News Agency