The Ministry of Health has said that 126 positive cases of Covid-19 were found following a total of 16,202 tests which were performed in the last 24 hours, 99 of which were local, Kibris Postasi reported.

Two were air passenger arrivals, 25 were people in contact with previously detected cases and were in quarantine.

It was recorded that 32 people were identified from Nicosia, 49 from Girne, 12 from Famagusta, 3 from Güzelyurt, and 3 from Lefke.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus is now 8,860.

