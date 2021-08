Following 13,440 tests performed in the last 24 hours, 142 people tested positive for Covid-19, 124 of whom were local, BRT reported.

Three cases were airline passengers and 15 were contacts of previously detected cases and are in quarantine at this time.

The distribution of new local cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 38

Kyrenia – 60

Famagusta – 23

Iskele – 1

Güzelyurt – 1

Lefke – 1

BRTK