Following 20,241 tests performed in the last 24 hours 129 positive cases were detected, 106 of which were local, BRT reported on Tuesday.

Six cases are airline passengers, one arrived by ferry and 16 people are contacts of previously detected cases and they are in quarantine at this time.

Distribution of New Cases

Nicosia – 41

Kyrenia – 47

Famagusta – 9

Iskele – 3

Güzelyurt – 6

BRTK