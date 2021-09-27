The requirement for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to have PCR or antigen tests to cross internal borders, has been lifted as of 8 am today, Yeniduzen reported.

Those wishing to cross the borders in either direction will need to have an AdaPass or a GreenPass, both of which give proof of vaccination.

The Bi-Communal Committee on Health, last week, agreed to place north and south Cyprus in the ‘orange category’, following the latest epidemiological data.

Unvaccinated people wishing to cross the borders must supply proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours before crossing.

Unvaccinated students under the age of 18 and residents of Kato Pyrgo in Guzelyurt may cross by providing a negative PCR or antigen test taken within seven days before crossing.

Yeniduzen