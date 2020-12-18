Health Minister Ali Pilli said that ten more cases of Covid-19, half local and half contact, were detected in addition to the 33 cases found in the last 24 hours.

He said that everyone should behave as if everyone is infected. “If we continue to sit in the pubs, we will be worse off than the Greek Cypriots”, he added.

Additionally, the Medical Association drew attention to the increase in local cases, and said that the decisions taken by the Infectious Diseases Committee were appropriate and made further recommendations.

Speaking on behalf of the Medical Association Board of Directors, Preventive Medicine and Public Health Officer, Dr. Derlen Ruso called for increases in screening for Covid-19, banning all meetings and extending the recent ruling on Covid-19 restrictions until 4 January.

She also pointed out that the new Pandemic Hospital should put into services as soon as possible.

Dr. Ruso also reminded the public about hand hygiene and wearing masks.

Yeniduzen