Ten new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said. There were 1,977 tests performed and two people have been discharged, he said.

Pilli said that two of the positive cases had arrived in North Cyprus by air, four people infected arrived by ferry, three cases emerged following contact with a passenger already identified as positive for the virus and one case was a local infection.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 to 247.

Yeniduzen