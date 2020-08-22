Latest Headlines

Ten New Cases of Covid-19 Found in Last 24 Hours

3 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli 2
Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

Ten new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said. There were 1,977 tests performed and two people have been discharged, he said.

Pilli said that two of the positive cases had arrived in North Cyprus by air, four people infected arrived by ferry, three cases emerged following contact with a passenger already identified as positive for the virus and one case was a local infection.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 to 247.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Road Closures in Nicosia on Sunday

Road Closures in Nicosia on Sunday

22 hours ago
Photo of Three New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

Three New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

22 hours ago
Photo of Police Investigate Three Sudden Death Incidents

Police Investigate Three Sudden Death Incidents

22 hours ago
Photo of Varosha Property Owners File With IPC

Varosha Property Owners File With IPC

23 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker