There have been 10 new cases of Covid-19 discovered in the last 24 hours following 1,940 tests performed, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said.

Meanwhile, five people have been discharged. Four of the new cases were airline passengers who arrived in North Cyprus, three had been in contact with infected passengers and were in quarantine, and three were local cases, the health minister said.

This brings the total number of cases to 371.

Last week, former Chief Physician of Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia, Bülent Dizdarlı said that entry into the country should be stopped for at least one week. He said, at the time, that the health services were managing to cope but an increase in cases would begin to put strain on the health service.

Referring to the pandemic hospital which is being built, controversially, in a flood plain, next to the state hospital, he said that no nursing staff should be taken from existing staff at the state hospital as there was already a shortage there.

Today, the Minister of Economy and Energy Hasan Taçoy announced that flight numbers into North Cyprus would be increased to 12 to accommodate students arriving to study in the north.

BRT, Yeniduzen