Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that 10 local cases of Covid-19 had been found in the last 24 hours and one person had died.

An 84-year-old man who was receiving treatment for the coronavirus, died while in intensive care, Dr. Pilli said.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 1,810 and 11 people have died from the disease.

Yeniduzen