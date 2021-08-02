Temperatures could reach 44 C by 6 August, the Met Office has warned, BRT reported.

Maximum temperatures will be 4 to 7 degrees above seasonal norms at 41-44 C inland and around 37-40 C on the coast.

The public is advised to take guard against potential heat stroke when temperatures are at their highest between 11am and 4pm. Repeated calls are being made to guard against causing accidental fires by disposing lighted cigarette ends with care. It is illegal to light any kind of fire or have barbecues in forested areas.

BRTK