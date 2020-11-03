The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has announced that, for a brief time period, driving tests cannot be arranged and existing driving licence renewals cannot be made.

A statement by the ministry said that these necessary measures were taken to avoid any congestion and backlog that may arise due to delays in the ministry’s ability to process these demands, and that steps will be taken to avoid any unfair treatment.

The delay has arisen because of election bans, a government vacuum and the inability of the Council of Ministers to meet.

TAK/BRT