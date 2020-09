The Met Office has said that temperatures will fall in the coming days.

The skies will be clear or slightly cloudy today and tomorrow, Thursday skies will be clear, partly cloudy on Friday and the weekend.

The highest temperatures tomorrow will be 37.40C inland falling to  32-35C for the rest of the week. Temperatures inland will be between 27-30C during the week.

Winds from the south and the west will be moderate with occasional strong gusts.

