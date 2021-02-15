Rain is forecast for tomorrow the Met Office has said. While heavy rain is expected on Wednesday, with sleet and snow in mountainous areas.

Temperatures will fall by four degrees C by Wednesday.

Thursday will be very overcast with rainfall early in the day.

Tomorrow temperatures will be between 14-17 C inland and on the coast. For the rest of the week it will be between 10-13 C.

On Friday and over the weekend, frost is expected.

Winds will be strong on Tuesday and Wednesday and there will be storms in some regions. For the rest of the week, winds will be moderate to occasionally strong from the north and west.

Yeniduzen