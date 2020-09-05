Former Meteorology Department Director Fehmi Oktay stated yesterday that the temperature in Nicosia had risen to 45.3 C on Friday, the highest temperature recorded in 60 years.

Fehmi Oktay’s statement is as follows: “Today the temperature in Nicosia rose to 45.3 degrees. It has passed the highest temperature value of 60 years, good luck.“

High Temperatures to Continue

The Met Office announced that during the next week, the region will be under the influence of a low pressure system keeping temperatures between 39-42 C. The weather will remain dry and slightly cloudy for the next week.

The highest air temperatures inland will be around 39-42 C, a slight fall compared to Friday but still above seasonal averages. Temperatures on the coast will be between 32-35 C. Some mist is expected on Sunday morning.

Winds will generally blow light to occasionally moderate from the south and west.

Yeniduzen