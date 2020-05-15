The Met Office has announced that the highest air temperatures will reach 37-40 C inland, 8-10 C above normal, starting from Saturday.

Temperatures on the coast will be between 32-35 C, again higher than seasonal averages.

The public is adviced to protect themselves against the effects of the sun and to guard against any action that could constitute a fire hazard, for example, barbeques and dropping unextinguished cigarette ends onto dry grass.

Winds will blow from the north and east, occasionally moderate.

