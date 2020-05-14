Minister of Health and Social Security Faiz Sucuoğlu in his statements to the Assembly yesterday said that next Thursday the problem of Turkish Cypriot workers who work in south Cyprus and have not yet been given any emergency financial support, will be discussed by the Cabinet on Thursday. Turkish Cypriot workers resident in the north, have apparently fallen between two stools when seeking emergency financial support since the outbreak of Covid-19 on the island, when the border crossing points were closed.

Sucuoğlu added that they had a meeting yesterday with representatives of Turkish Cypriots working in the south and explained that the Cabinet would meet to decide to provide them with support for two months.

Representatives of Turkish Cypriots working in the south said they do not qualify for any allowances in the north while the special benefits given by the south Cyprus administration to offset the impact of the pandemic, have been slow to reached them due to some issues in the system which they were told had been resolved. The workers also fear that they will loses their jobs if they are unable to cross the border to work when restrictions ease up.

“There are about 1,500 people working in the south. The Cabinet will discuss and decide to provide 900 TL of financial support for workers who are single and 1,200 TL for those who are married. This social support will be for two months”, Sucuoğlu said, adding that after this decision is ratified by the ministry, the amount will be paid to the people affected according to the list provided to them by the employees’ representatives.

