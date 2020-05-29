Turkish Cypriots who are employed in south Cyprus are demanding that the government decides when to permit them to cross to the south to resume work.

The Greek Cypriot side had suggested June 8 as the date to begin reopening the border checkpoints. However, Health Minister Ali Pilli said there had been no new cases of Covid-19 for over one month in the TRNC and he did not want the border opened until there were no further cases of the coronavirus in the south.

A statement issued by the workers said that employees both the south and north of the island employees have returned to their jobs since the beginning of May and they have started to overcome their difficulties, albeit slowly, but as people living in North Cyprus and working in the south, they still cannot return to their jobs. “Some of us have also been fired or are about to be kicked out and we cannot overcome our difficulties“. The statement said the following:

“As southern workers, we expect that the Council of Ministers, the President, the Republic of Cyprus,and the TRNC, to give us dates and make final decisions and clarify what will be done as soon as possible. We had planned to take action in early June, and we had suspended that after both governments took initiatives on our behalf. However, it seems that the TRNC Government is trying to keep us distracted and is playing for time by not making final decisions. It is imperative that we return to our jobs immediately.

“Know that if steps are not taken in this regard at the ministerial meeting on May 29, we will use all our democratic rights and will demand an account from those who do not give us our right to work”.

