Latest Headlines

Taxi Drivers Hold Demonstration

2 days ago
2,001 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Taxi Drivers ProtestThe United Taxi Drivers Association is taking action this morning, on the grounds that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and government officials did not respond to their demands.

The taxi drivers departed from their local regions at 09.00 and gathered in front of the ministry at 10.00. The action is currently underway.

Representing the Famagusta Taxi Drivers Association, Muhammet Biberoğlu stated that they met with Transport Minister Tolga Atakan and said that “We have struggled a lot over illegal taxi driving and transportation

The taxi drivers say that they were unable to work during the pandemic while unlicensed taxi drivers continued to pick up passengers.

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Ten New Cases of Covid-19 Found in Last 24 Hours

Ten New Cases of Covid-19 Found in Last 24 Hours

29 mins ago
Photo of Revised List of Categories and Travel Restrictions

Revised List of Categories and Travel Restrictions

22 hours ago
Photo of Locals Fear New Hospital Will Impact Environment

Locals Fear New Hospital Will Impact Environment

24 hours ago
Photo of One Case of Covid-19 Detected Yesterday

One Case of Covid-19 Detected Yesterday

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker