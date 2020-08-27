The United Taxi Drivers Association is taking action this morning, on the grounds that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and government officials did not respond to their demands.

The taxi drivers departed from their local regions at 09.00 and gathered in front of the ministry at 10.00. The action is currently underway.

Representing the Famagusta Taxi Drivers Association, Muhammet Biberoğlu stated that they met with Transport Minister Tolga Atakan and said that “We have struggled a lot over illegal taxi driving and transportation“

The taxi drivers say that they were unable to work during the pandemic while unlicensed taxi drivers continued to pick up passengers.

Kibris Postasi