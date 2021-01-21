Nicosia Tax Office workers are holding a one-day protest strike after an employee was told to return to work while he was self-isolating.

An employee at the Nicosia Revenue and Tax Office who had isolated himself because of his contact with a Covid-19 positive person, was told to return to work by the Department Manager and Deputy Director one week later. Reportedly he was told if he did not attend work he would have his salary cut on the grounds of his being absent without reason or permission. The employee who returned as bid was found to be Covid-19 positive on the 10th day following contact.

It was discovered that three other employees also had tested positive for Covid-19.

Today, workers are holding a one-day strike in protest. The statement issued by KTAMS and KAMU-SEN is as follows:

“One of the examples of incompetence and irresponsibility exhibited by the UBP-DP-YDP Government in managing the pandemic has emerged in the Nicosia Revenue Tax Office.

“As a result of a lack of understanding of the facts of coronavirus transmission, the health of all Income Tax Office personnel and the people receiving service from the department were put at risk and there will be a full day’s strike today at the Nicosia Revenue and Tax Office”.

Yeniduzen