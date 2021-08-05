Two people were arrested on suspicion of illegally entering a woman’s residence in Tatlısu on August 1, binding and gagging her and stealing cash and property, Gundemkibris reported.

The two suspects, only identified as H.Ç. (41) and İ.AK. (41), allegedly entered Sandra Whyte’s residence through an unlocked sliding window at around 22:30 on Sunday night.

She was bound and gagged then the two suspects stole 500 TL and £500 cash, a laptop, the ignition keys to her car and the front door key. They then fled the scene.

The police are continuing their investigations and are seeking a third person believed to have been involved in the assault and robbery.

Gundemkibris