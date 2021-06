The meeting between President Ersin Tatar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Brussel, which began at 12.20pm Cyprus time was extremely brief, Yeniduzen reported.

Tatar went to Brussels yesterday morning in advance of his meeting with Guterres, who was in Brussels for the European Parliament General Assembly. His meeting with the UNSG today lasted for around half an hour.

Guterres will also meet with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades in Brussels for the EU Leaders’ Summit.

