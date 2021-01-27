President Ersin Tatar and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres held a video conference on Monday.

The video conference lasted for half an hour during which “the President noted that the equal status of the two sides was an accepted historical fact and that the 1960 joint state constituted by the Turkish Cypriots and the Greek Cypriots in 1963 resulted in the Greek Cypriots’ occupation of the constitutional partnership”, a statement by the presidential spokesman said.

“President Tatar also stressed that as a result, two separate states with legislative, executive and judicial organs had emerged on the island” , the statement said.

The statement added that during the meeting was held in a constructive and sincere atmosphere.

Noting that the existence of two autonomous governments was confirmed during a meeting held between Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom in Geneva on 30 July 1974, President Tatar explained that they had been working towards maintaining public order and enhancing the quality of life on both sides for almost half a century.

He added that these practices were difficult to resume, stressing that within the scope of this reality a possible agreement on the island should be based on the sovereign equality of the two existing states.

The President also noted that the negotiations aimed at finding a federal solution on the island which began in Beirut in 1968 and had continued for almost half a century, remained unsuccessful as result of the uncompromising manner of the Greek Cypriots who refused to share power, governance and wealth with the Turkish Cypriots.

Reiterating that the Turkish Cypriots had been exposed to inhumane isolations and that this was unsustainable, Tatar noted that there was a need for a new negotiations base on the realities of today and against the Greek Cypriot side’s unchanging dominant mentality.

“This should be just, realistic and sustainable and an agreement should be based on the sovereign equality of the two states which will have an equal international status“, the President said.

UN Secretary-General Guterres said that he was aware of the Turkish Cypriot side’s manner and demands adding that these could be put forward at the unofficial five plus UN meeting.

Guterres also expressed his expectation that the sides will reach a consensus on common ground which will enable the start of official negotiations.

Stating that he preferred that the unofficial five plus UN meeting be held in New York, he however added that that depended on the Covid-19 measures to be taken by the US. all sides will be informed on the venue and the date of the meeting in line with developments, Guterres said.

