During his meeting with Elizabeth Spehar, Advisor On Cyprus to the United Nations Secretary-General, President Ersin Tatar said that if the vaccines approved by the World Healthy Organisation come through the ‘Republic of Cyprus’, they will not be accepted, and that the vaccine should come directly from the European Union.

Tatar basing the vaccination issue on the sovereignty debate in the Cyprus issue, wanted his interlocutors to be the “European Union“, not the “Greek Administration“.

Tatar stated that they are working on a number of efforts to enable the bi-communal technical committees to work, and that they also discussed the issue of vaccines from the EU, they asked the UN for the necessary arrangements in this regard, and ultimately their addressees were the EU, not the Greek Administration.

Tatar stated that in the report presented to them by the relevant technical committee today, they stated that vaccines could be delivered via the Greek administration, but he would not accept this and that if this vaccine were to be given, it should be directly through the EU.

Yeniduzen