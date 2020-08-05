Prime Minister Ersin Tatar was in Ankara on Tuesday for a one-day working visit with Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay.

The two men met to review the work in progress according to the Turkey-TRNC Economic and Financial Cooperation protocol.

Other topics were the TRNC’s efforts to combat Covid-19 and Turkey’s contributions to that effort, and the construction of a 100-bed high-tech pandemic hospital.

Work to replace piping on the damaged undersea freshwater pipeline running between Anamur in Mersin and the Geçitköy reservoir in North Cyprus, was discussed. Water supply is now expected to resume in September.

Continued support of the TRNC economy, accelerate economic relations and effectively implement the 2020 Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement.

Upholding the common determination and cooperation on the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean,

A common consensus has been reached on speeding up efforts to reopen the fenced-off town of Maraş (Varosha) as soon as possible.

Kibris Postasi