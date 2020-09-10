Prime Minister Ersin Tatar visited Anamur district in Mersin today, where offshore repairs to the damaged undersea pipeline conveying fresh water to North Cyprus continues.

Tatar arrived by military helipcopter on board the ship which is carrying out repair work and met with Turkey’s Vice-President Fuat Oktay and the Director of the Water Affairs Dursun Oğuz.

Vice-President Oktay said that the project was in its final stage, adding that water supply to the TRNC will resume on 25 September.

Oktay said, “On this project, we have completed lowering pipes 250 metres below sea level. We conducted highly technical work using robots.“

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar recalled that the project to supply North Cyprus with water from the Alaköprü reservoir in Anamur, Mersin, began in 2009 and that it was concluded with great success in 2015. Thus began the annual flow of 75 million cubic metres of fresh water to the Geçitköy reservoir in the TRNC.

The prime minister thanked everyone who had been involved with the project.

Yeniduzen