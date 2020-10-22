Leader of the National Unity Party (UBP) Ersin Tatar will be taking his presidential oath in parliament tomorrow.

The swearing in ceremony will take place at 3pm at the general assembly.

In accordance with electoral law, yesterday at 5pm, the period for objecting to the outcome of the elections came to an end and as there were no objections, the results of the elections will be published in the official gazette.

Exactly a day later the elected president will take an oath at parliament.

According to a statement released by the Republic’s Assembly, due to Covid-19 measures, the oath taking ceremony will be performed without the presence of the public or the press.

After Tatar has taken his oath he will place wreaths at the Lefkoşa Ataturk Monument, Dr. Fazıl Küçük and Rauf Raif Denktaş’s mausoleums.

Following the wreath laying ceremony, the handing over ceremony at the presidency will take place.

