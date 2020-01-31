Prime Minister Ersin Tatar will visit London between February 10-13.

Tatar, who is also a candidate in the forthcoming Presidential elections, will meet with Turkish Cypriots, business people and representatives of non-governmental organisations living in London.

On his agenda will be topics such as direct flights, the right to vote and military service.

According to reports, he has been in contact with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson through some of his friends at the Conservative Party, on the issue of direct flights to North Cyprus.

PM Tatar is scheduled to attend a public meeting at the Regency Banqueting Suite on February 11 at 7.30pm.

Kibris