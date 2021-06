President Ersin Tatar leaves for Brussels today to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, 25 June, Yeniduzen reported.

He will be accompanied by his Special Representative M. Ergün Olgun, Presidential Undersecretary Okan Donangil, Foreign Ministry Undersecretary İsmet Korukoğlu and Presidential Legal Advisor Sülen Karabacak, the President’s Office statement said.

Yeniduzen