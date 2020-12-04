President Ersin Tatar made a statement after the Republican Turkish Party leader Tufan Erhürman handed back the mandate to form a coalition government.

“My authority is to have a government formed within 60 days. Nearly 30 days have passed now. Hopefully the process won’t take much longer. I hope a government will be formed at the earliest possible time as we all want a government to be established,” Tatar said.

Stating that the CTP leader had tried every option while attempting to form the next government, President Tatar reminded that the acting leader of the majority National Unity Party (UBP) Ersan Saner, was also unable to establish a coalition government after two weeks of efforts to do so.

“When we look at the number of political parties in parliament, we see there is a problem. Our people would have been pleased if a government had been established. Despite all our efforts a government has not been established, ” the President said.

Tatar also recalled that two elections had been held during the pandemic and that there should not be any more expectations regarding early elections.

Meanwhile, ‘Kibris Postasi’ reports that over the next two days, President Tatar will hold separate meetings with the leaders of political parties represented in parliament in an effort to form a government.

BRTK, Kibris Postasi