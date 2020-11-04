There is no hope for a federal solution to the Cyprus problem, President Ersin Tatar said. Speaking after an informal meeting with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday evening, he said that it was time for new ideas to be brought to the table.

Tatar said that the meeting had been cordial and that the Turkish Cypriots were always open for negotiations to restart.

President Tatar noted that the topics of Varosha/Maras and rights over hydrocarbon resources had also been discussed.

“At this stage for the Turkish Cypriot people, an understanding on a federal basis that has been maintained since 1977 does not give much hope, and therefore it is time to sit at the table with new ideas”, said Tatar.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Yeniduzen’ reports that Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades also said that their meeting had been friendly and noted that Tatar said he was ready to begin negotiations.

Anastasiades said that he had insisted that “it is necessary to discuss how to reunite the country” and that Tatar had responded by saying: “after all these years, other forms of solution should be looked at.”

BRT, Yeniduzen