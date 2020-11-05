President Ersin Tatar met the US Ambassador to Nicosia Judith Gail Garber to Nicosia at the presidential palace.

During their two-hour meeting, Ambassador Garber congratulated President Tatar on his election as president.

At the meeting, they exchanged views on the outcome of the informal meeting held on Tuesday evening between President Tatar and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades. They discussed the proposed five-way meeting to be held to discuss how to tackle the Cyprus problem and how to make progress on the long-standing issue.

President Tatar also raised the issue of the embargoes and the isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriots. Also discussed was the ongoing US presidential elections and the potential effects of its outcome on Cyprus and the surrounding region.

BRT