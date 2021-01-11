President Ersin Tatar will be receiving the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute this afternoon at 2.30pm.

At the meeting, President Tatar will be conveying to Lute the Turkish Cypriot side’s vision in favour of a two-state solution based on sovereign equality and equal international status as well as cooperation with the Greek Cypriot side.

Mrs Lute met with the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades earlier this morning.

The meetings come ahead of an expected 5 + 1 informal meeting on Cyprus which is planned to be held soon under UN leadership.

Tatar is expected to convey clear and determined messages to Lute about the Turkish Cypriot side’s stance before a possible negotiation process that could begin on the Mediterranean island, according to the sources.

He will explain in detail the model based on two separate states on the basis of sovereign equality advocated by the Turkish Cypriot side on the Cyprus issue.

During the meeting, Tatar is expected to tell the UN envoy that the negotiations cannot start from where they left off in Crans-Montana, Switzerland and talks on a new federation are out of the question.

Tatar will also emphasise that the lack of a solution in Cyprus has a serious negative impact on the security and stability of the region as well as the island, and the attitude of the Greek Cypriot side also prevents cooperation on hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

During the meeting, he will explain that the negotiations can only start on the basis of sovereign equality and of acceptance of two states of equal international status.

He added that otherwise, negotiations would not have any meaning and that such a process would not start, sources say.

BRTK