Prime Minister Ersin Tatar is leading as candidate in the presidential elections to be held on 26 April.

The poll, was conducted by Gezici between February 8 and February 10 with the participation of 4,428 people, face to face .

Asked who they would vote for in the presidential elections in 2020, the respondents answered:

Ersin Tatar 35.2%, Mustafa Akinci 29.3%, Tufan Erhurman 17.4%, Kudret Ozersay 10.1%, Erhan Arikli 6% and Sibel Siber 2%. Asked who they would vote in the second round, Tatar received 53.1% and Akinci 46.9%.

During the survey, participants were also asked what they thought about the decision made to open the enclosed city of Varosha/Marash. Around 85% favoured those decisions, 3.4% opposed and 12.2% demanded that the city be returned to the Greek Cypriots.

Researchers also asked about Turkey’s guarantees. 80.8% favoured the continuation of these guarantees, 3% said they should be abolished and 6.4% expressed the view that the EU and the UN should be guarantors.

Also, 78.7% of those surveyed said they did not believe there would be an agreement with the Greek Cypriots, with 18% holding the opposite view.

Participants were also asked about President Akinci’s statements about Turkey, with the majority opposing Turkey’s involvement in the electoral process. 73.9% of respondents said they did not consider it appropriate to carry out electoral propaganda through critical or positive statements about Turkey, while 26.1% said they considered it correct.

In addition, 61% of respondents said that the president should establish good relations with Turkey.

Evaluating the results of the survey, company director Murat Gazici said the Turkish Cypriot people do not want a president who is arguing with Turkey.

He added that trust between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots had diminished and that the Turkish Cypriot people wanted two separate states. He also argued that the people believe that the economy will be revitalized by the opening of the fenced-off town of Varosha/Marash and that the Tatar will win the presidential election.

‘Star Kibris’ which also published the results of the poll, noted that 10.1% of the undecided will determine the electoral result. Owner of the polling company Murat Gezici, said that “the people have made their decisions to a large extent, there are only 10.1% undecided right now. this group will play a vital role in the fate of the elections”.

Gezici added that a president who has good relations with Turkey and who understands financial necessities appears to occupy the top spot in the undecided preferences. He also said that the importance of the president in protecting Turkish Cypriot culture would also play a decisive role in the decision of the undecided.

Gezici spoke of marginal results in the election, as the margin of error in the poll is 2.5%. Noting that by reducing the number of undecided, Tatar could be elected with 53.1% in the second round.

He said: “Taking into account the 2.5% error rate, elections can be set with a marginal result. Tatar is ahead, but elections are held head-to-head. Such results can result in votes being counted multiple times. The result can be reached in the courts”.

Haberator, Star Kibris