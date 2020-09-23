Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Health Minister Ali Pilli on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction of the pandemic hospital in Nicosia.

Speaking to reporters on site, Tatar said that various problems had been faced during the project phase of the hospital but that construction had commenced and was progressing following instructions given by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He explained that the hospital which will serve as a pandemic hospital will have a bed capacity of 100, six surgical theaters and 24 ICU rooms.

Tatar said the construction was expected to be completed in the first weeks of October.

Stressing that the hospital was an important investment for the TRNC, the Prime Minister explained that the hospital will also serve the TRNC people in the event of natural disasters once the Covid19 pandemic is over.

He said that, fortunately, there had only been a few critically ill Covid patients to date.

“I am pleased to say that Covid-19 is under control in the TRNC,” Tatar added.

Thanking all those working to complete the hospital building, Tatar said that work was progressing fast.

“Once again the Republic of Turkey has proven that it has been by our side,” he added.

BRT