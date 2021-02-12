President Ersin Tatar has congratulated the police and security forces for the capture of escaped prisoner Alexander Satlaev.

“The Russian prisoner who escaped from the Central Prison was caught as a result of the intense efforts of our police and security forces. I sincerely congratulate our police and security forces for their outstanding efforts in the capture of the Russian fugitive. It is always our duty for the peace and security of our country and our people. We have full confidence and support for our police and security forces.”

Kibris Postasi