Leader of the CTP Tufan Erhürman has pointed out that Prime Minister Ersin Tatar should have submitted his resignation to the President after the government’s junior partner (HP) decided to withdraw from the coalition. It is legally impossible for the president to also serve as prime minister at this point, he emphasised.

Stating that there are tens of thousands of unemployed people, thousands of workplaces that have closed down, people worried about the health of their loved ones and the education of their children, Erhürman said, “This country cannot be managed in this way for five years,” he said.

Erhürman posted on his social media account the following:

“The day after the government’s junior partner decided to withdraw from the government, the prime minister had to submit his resignation to the President. He did not offer his resignation. Now the Prime Minister has been elected as President. It is obvious what he has to do. He should immediately grant a power of attorney to one of the ministers (actually the deputy prime minister) and submit his resignation to the President.

“Until the new government is established, a ministerial council that will carry out daily/current affairs under the chairmanship of a deputy prime minister will serve. It is one thing that the president presides over the council of ministers, which has a president, at his own request, and it is another thing that the president also acts as prime minister. The second is absolutely impossible legally.

“We said this at the meeting held in the Parliament two days ago. While there are tens of thousands of unemployed people, thousands of closed workplaces, people worried about the health of their loved ones and the education of their children in the country, we also said don’t drown us in unnecessary legal discussions. But obviously nobody can hear or understand. Obviously, heads are busy with other issues again. This country cannot be ruled this way for five years. Let’s say that now ..”

The UBP will be holding a congress on 31 October to vote for a new prime minister. If the vote goes to a second round, it will be held on 7 November, BRT has reported.

Yeniduzen, BRT