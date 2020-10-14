UBP presidential candidate Ersin Tatar visited the People’s Party (HP) to ask for their support in the second round of voting in the presidential elections where he goes head to head with Mustafa Akinci (Independent).

The HP was the minority coalition partner with the UBP but withdrew following PM Tatar’s announcement that the beachfront at Maras would be opened to the public. They resigned protesting that Tatar had not consulted them or the Council of Ministers before taking this historic step.

Meanwhile, Tatar also repeated his call for more people to participate in the elections. Turnout for the presidential elections was the lowest ever recorded.

Tatar thanked the People’s Party for their interest and expressed his wish for their comments. People’s Party Chairman Yenal Senin also stated that the decision will be made by the Party Assembly, and reminded that Mustafa Akıncı will also visit them after Tatar. Emphasizing the necessity of establishing social unity as soon as possible, he wished Tatar success in the second round.

BRT, Yeniduzen