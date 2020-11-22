President Ersin Tatar has tasked CTP leader Tufan Erhürman with the job of forming a government.

There has been no government since former Prime Minister Tatar was elected as President. The UBP majority party has been unable to form a coalition following Tatar’s election. The UBP’s former coalition partner the People’s Party (HP), refused to rejoin as coalition partner after it broke away, saying that it had not been consulted on the reopening of Varosha.

Erhürman pointed out that they will evaluate the possibilities as quickly as possible and will not delay the task. “We will evaluate the scenarios“, Erhürman said.

“…After the preliminary talks, we will see if there is a possibility to form a [coalition] government… We will act fast”, he said.

Kibris Postasi