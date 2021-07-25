Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades has decided to sanction certain Turkish Cypriot officials including President Ersin Tatar by revoking their “Republic of Cyprus” passports after plans were revealed to further open up Maraş/Varosha by removing military status in a small fraction of the Famagusta suburb, Yeniduzen reported.

Following announcements made by President Tatar, the UN Security Council and certain other countries condemned the latest plan saying that they did not adhere to UNSC resolutions.

Anastasiades said, “I don’t mean all Turkish Cypriots”, indicating that there was a long list including President Ersin Tatar and a number of officials.

“A person who does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus and makes propaganda in favour of separatism and partitioning the country cannot have a passport of the Republic of Cyprus”, said Anastasiades.

“I think some measures could be adopted. Those who want to question [them] should go to court“, he said.

Anastasiades was asked if there would be crossing restrictions imposed at the borders to which he replied no. He went on to say the following:

“I’m talking about getting the travel documents back. While the constitution stipulates adherence to the constitutional order and defending the independence and territorial integrity of the country, a person who does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus and makes propaganda in favour of separatism and partitioning the country cannot have a passport of the Republic of Cyprus”.

When asked if he was referring to Ersin Tatar, he replied, “There is a comprehensive list of names, not just his”.

“If they think our action is illegal, let them go to court. We are not talking about all Turkish Cypriots, but the current personalities and officials of the (northern pensioner) regime”, he said.

Yeniduzen