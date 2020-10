A United Nations spokesman has announced that newly elected President Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades will have an informal meeting on Tuesday, 3 November at 7pm.

The two Cypriot community leaders will meet under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus and UNFICYP Chief of Mission Elizabeth Spehar, at her residence in the UN buffer zone.

Yeniduzen