The election results have been finalized, UBP candidate Ersin Tatar and independent candidate Mustafa Akıncı have made it to the second round of the presidential race. The second ballot will be held on 18 October.

According to the official result from 738 ballot boxes confirmed by the YSK:

Ersin Tatar gained 32.35% of the votes and Mustafa Akinci gained 29.84%. Candidate for the CTP Tufan Erhürman finished third in the election race with 21.68% of the votes.

Kudret Özersay (Independent) received 5.74%, the YDP candidate Erhan Arıklı 5.36%, Serdar Denktaş 4.20%.

Voting distribution for the remaining candidates was as follows: Arif Salih Kırdağ 0.25%, Fuat Çiner 0.30%, Alpan Uz 0.14%, Ahmet Boran 0.07%, Mustafa Ulaş 0.06%.

Participation in the elections held today was 58.21%. 115,000 voted, of which 110, 779 were valid and 5,027 were invalid.

Yeniduzen