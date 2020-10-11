Latest Headlines

Tatar and Akinci Likely to be in Runoff

2 hours ago
The latest results of the voting for the next President are as follows:

Ersin Tatar 32.37%

Mustafa Akıncı 29.81% 

Tufan Erhürman 21.69% 

Kudret Özersay 5.73% 

Erhan Arıklı 5.37% 

Serdar Denktaş 4.20%.

The other voting distribution is as follows: Alpan Uz 0.14%, Mustafa Ulaş 0.06%, Ahmet Boran 0.07%, Arif Salih Kırdağ 0.26%, Fuat Çiner 0.29%. 

According to the ballot boxes opened, 115,469 voters cast their votes. 110,465 of the votes are valid, 5,004 are invalid.

There remain ten ballot boxes to be opened and counted.

So far, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has not received a sufficient majority and it looks like he and incumbent President Mustafa Akinci will go head to head in a runoff.

Yeniduzen

