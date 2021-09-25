Around twenty kilos of tar were collected from the Alagadi and Kaplıca regions, the North Cyprus Society for the Protection of Turtles (SPOT) said on Friday, Kibris Postasi reported.

The beach tar was the residue of the Syrian oil spill that occurred at the end of August.

SPOT called on the public to monitor and/or collect any tar which might be found on nearby beaches. Better coordination is needed and assistance is being offered by SPOT in case of urgent need.

A statement issued by SPOT said, “If you can reach us on Facebook/Instagram/E-mail/1188 with the short number – 0533 825 47 90 and leave your name, the region you are staying in, and how much tar you have seen/collected from which beaches, we can fight this disaster more effectively, hand in hand“.

Anyone wishing to take part in a beach clean-up can do so by using the contact information given above.

