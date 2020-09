A water tanker driver was seriously injured after his tanker fell 15 metres off a dirt road leading from the highway’s construction site to the Değirmenlik stone quarries.

The driver, 53-year-old Mükerrem Ertos is now under observation in the intensive care unit following treatment at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Kibris Postasi